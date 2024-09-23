TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's call for UN reform displayed on New York streets
Under the coordination of the Directorate of Communications, vans with digital screens are displaying visuals of Türkiye's calls for UN reform in New York's busiest streets and areas.
Türkiye's call for UN reform displayed on New York streets
These visuals attracted significant attention from New Yorkers and visitors alike, underscoring Türkiye's long-standing advocacy for UN reform. / Others
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 23, 2024

Under the coordination of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, digital screen vans have showcased visuals promoting Türkiye’s call for reform of the United Nations in New York’s busiest streets during the 79th UN General Assembly.

The displays, featuring messages like "Beyond Five: Building a Global System for All" and "A Reformed UN for a Fairer World," emphasised the need for a more equitable international system.

Slogans such as "Türkiye: Partner in Humanitarian Assistance and Sustainable Development" highlighted Türkiye’s global contributions.

Seeking more inclusive, balanced global governance

RECOMMENDED

These visuals attracted significant attention from New Yorkers and visitors alike, underscoring Türkiye's long-standing advocacy for UN reform.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan first coined the phrase "The world is bigger than five" in 2013, criticising the dominance of the five permanent UN Security Council members and calling for a more inclusive and balanced global governance structure.

This initiative aligns with Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to reshape international diplomacy and push for a fairer future for all.

RelatedUN failing to show leadership in tackling global challenges — Turkish FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls