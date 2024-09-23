TÜRKİYE
UN failing to show leadership in tackling global challenges — Turkish FM
'Comprehensive reform is needed in the United Nations, especially in the Security Council,' says Hakan Fidan.
Fidan said an effective new structure is needed, one that will produce common solutions to global problems. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
September 23, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticised the UN's inability to demonstrate effective leadership in addressing the world's current challenges.

"Both the international community and the United Nations are facing a historic test," Fidan told the UN Summit of the Future in New York on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the United Nations has been unable to display the leadership that it should in the face of ever-growing threats to humanity today.”

The high-level conference is bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to better present and safeguard the future.

Fidan said an effective new structure is needed, one that will produce common solutions to global problems.

RECOMMENDED

"Comprehensive reform is needed"

"We need a more just, inclusive and effective multilateral model. Comprehensive reform is needed in the United Nations, especially in the Security Council," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long pushed for reforms to the UN, often using the slogan “The world is bigger than five,” referring to the Security Council’s unrepresentative membership.

Erdogan has also decried the UN’s lack of effectiveness in responding to various international crises, especially the nearly year-old Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 95,000 others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
