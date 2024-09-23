Both Jordan and Egypt have urged international action to stop Israel's aggression in Lebanon, warning of its consequences for the entire region, according to separate statements.

"We stress the urgent need for the (UN) Security Council to take immediate action to curb Israeli aggression and protect the region from its catastrophic consequences," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement on Monday.

He said the aggression on Lebanon could not have happened without the lack of international action to stop Israel's aggression on Gaza that started last Oct 7, nearly a year ago.

Safadi noted that Israel intensified its war on Lebanon during the week the UN General Assembly is convening, "defying it and its resolutions," which he said demanded Israel stop its aggression and abide by international law.

Jordan’s top diplomat also said stopping Israel's aggression is "an international responsibility that the Security Council must bear responsibility (for) immediately."

Separately, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its "complete rejection of any violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon and its territories" and condemned the Israeli escalation against Lebanon.