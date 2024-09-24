The security cordons are up. The streets are ready to be sealed off. Aircraft from myriad nations are landing in New York.

It all means one thing for the eastern part of Manhattan: The yearly gathering of world leaders at the United Nations is at hand.

The UN General Assembly’s high-level leaders’ meeting convenes Tuesday in a troubled world — arguably even more troubled than last year, when the chief of the United Nations warned that the problems were overwhelming.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will likely issue a similar warning on Tuesday as he opens the meeting, and world leaders take the stage amid war and rumors of war.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Israel's attack on Palestine and the importance of a revitalisation of ties between Türkiye and the EU. He is also expecting "support from Germany on 'immediate resolution' of visa issue", according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral relations, Erdogan stressed that "Türkiye is ready for steps that will benefit both countries."

Turning to Israel's recent attacks in the region, Erdogan said the country seeks to expand "its cycle of violence and sees no harm in violating international law and human rights."

He added that "the support of Western countries, in particular for Israel, caused unprecedented massacres in Gaza and made Israel even more reckless."

On the sidelines

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says upcoming leadership changes in Japan and the United States won’t have any impact on their commitments to security in Northeast Asia.

Speaking at a meeting with the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers on the sidelines of the general assembly, Blinken said the US presidential race pitting Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s impending retirement, will not change the three countries’ joint resolve to combat threats posed by China and North Korea.

He said the three-way collaboration among the allies after last year’s historic Camp David summit between the leaders “is stronger than it’s ever been, more effective than it’s ever been, and more important than it’s ever been, given the shared challenges that we face as well as the many opportunities before us to seize.”

