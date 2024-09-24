WORLD
2 MIN READ
Economy a key pillar of Türkiye-US relations — President Erdogan
"We hope that we have opened a new page with the F-16 modernisation project and expect the export barriers in this area to be permanently removed," he said.
Economy a key pillar of Türkiye-US relations — President Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with American and Turkish Business People at the 15th Turkiye Investment Conference hosted by the Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK) in New York./ Photo: Turkish Presidency / Others
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 24, 2024

The field of the economy is "one of the most important" dimensions of the relations between Türkiye and the US, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Economic and trade issues constitute one of the most important dimensions of our relations with America," Erdogan told a roundtable meeting with American and Turkish business people at the 15th Türkiye Investment Conference hosted by the Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK).

Erdogan arrived in New York on Saturday to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, where has been holding closed-door meetings with his counterparts.

A new page

RECOMMENDED

He said cooperation with the US in the defence industry has "unfortunately fallen far short of its potential" in recent years due to restrictions.

"We hope that we have opened a new page with the F-16 (fighter jet) modernisation project and expect the export barriers in this area to be permanently removed," he added.

The president expects support in providing the necessary facilities, especially visas, for Turkish companies to enter the American market.

RelatedUNGA agenda in New York City highlights key discussions this week
SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five