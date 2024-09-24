United Nations, New York — Leaders and top diplomats of nearly 200 countries have gathered in New York to address the 79th session of United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] amid global geopolitical tensions arising out of Israel's war on Gaza — and now massacres in Lebanon — as well as Russia-Ukraine that continues unabated since 2022.

On Monday, leaders concluded the Summit of the Future a day after they adopted a pact that pledges peace and security, sustainable development.

Even as the countries pledged in the pact to redouble efforts "to address the root causes of conflicts" and "protect all civilians in armed conflict", Israel bombarded Lebanon relentlessly on Monday, killing nearly 500 people and wounded around 1700 others.

While pummeling Lebanon in a two-front aggression, Israel's war on Gaza entered its 354th day during which it has killed at least 41,455 Palestinians and wounded over 95,878 others — a conservative estimate according to many analysts and studies.

On the concluding day of Summit of the Future, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa condemned Israel's "genocidal war" on Gaza that he said was "perpetrated in breach of the Charter and international law, threatens the future of the Palestinian people."

"Our people in Gaza are enduring one of the darkest chapters in modern history for nearly a year. Now, Israel's genocidal war has caused unprecedented loss and suffering and humanitarian catastrophe."

Diplomatic traffic to Turkevi Center

On Tuesday, all eyes will be on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will address the UNGA after the leaders of Brazil and the US, in a speech that will highlight the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank reeling under Israeli war and decades-long occupation.

"Erdogan in his speech prior to leaving Istanbul for New York pledged to tell the world what Israel has been doing to the Palestinian people," Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan’s top foreign policy and security adviser, told TRT World.