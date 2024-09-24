WORLD
2 MIN READ
Burkina's military govt says foiled attempts to 'destabilise' country
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project reported that over 26,000 people, including soldiers, militia members, and civilians, have lost their lives in Burkina Faso since 2016.
Burkina's military govt says foiled attempts to 'destabilise' country
Burkina Faso has been facing an armed insurgency since 2016/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024

Burkina Faso's military government has said it had foiled "several attempts to destabilise the country" led by a former high-ranking army official who previously seized power in the West African nation.

"We were able to foil several attempts at destabilisation," Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said in a statement read out on state television late on Monday.

He said Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was ousted from power in 2022, had led the "military part of this plot".

Several people had been arrested in connection with the plot, including Ahmed Kinda, a former commander of the country’s special forces, Sana said.

RECOMMENDED

Damiba seized power in a January 2022 coup against elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Little more than eight months later, Damiba himself was overthrown by a 34-year-old captain, Ibrahim Traore, who is currently in power.

Under the leadership of Ibrahim Traore's military government, Burkina Faso has been facing an armed insurgency from the ISGS, a Daesh affiliate terror group in the Greater Sahara, and the al Qaeda-associated JNIM, both of which entered the country from Mali in 2016.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls