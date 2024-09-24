The Missouri Supreme Court and governor of the state declined Monday to halt the execution scheduled for Tuesday of death row inmate Imam Marcellus Khalifah Williams, despite prosecutors believing there might be evidence to prove his innocence, according to media outlets.

"Mr. Williams has exhausted due process and every judicial avenue, including over 15 hearings attempting to argue his innocence and overturn his conviction," said Gov. Mike Parson in a statement.

In 2001, Williams, 55, was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty for the 1998 killing of Felicia Gayle, a former newspaper reporter found stabbed to death in her home.

Williams claimed his innocence from the beginning, and his execution was postponed in both 2015 and 2017 to pursue additional DNA testing on the knife that was used in the murder after revelations that Williams' DNA was not found on the weapon.

Prosecutors in January entered a motion for a stay of execution, saying that the DNA testing of the murder weapon could exclude Williams as the killer.

That argument fell apart last month after new DNA testing revealed that the murder weapon had been mishandled by investigators, thus contaminating the evidence meant to exonerate Williams.