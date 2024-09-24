Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has introduced the rich and longstanding tradition of Turkish dowries to an international audience in New York during her visit for the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan hosted the event, "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," at the Turkish House on Tuesday, showcasing the cultural significance of Turkish dowries, which have been passed down through generations.

"Dowry items are not only meant to meet daily needs but also serve as special letters that express women's emotions, wishes, and dreams through symbols," she said.

Erdogan explained that the dowry tradition is more than just preparation for a bride’s new home—it is a communal effort involving family and friends, symbolising social unity and solidarity.

Every stage, from the creation of dowry items to the delivery of the bridal chest, reflects the deep-rooted cultural memory of the Anatolian region.