WORLD
3 MIN READ
Finland to propose scrapping veto power of all UN Security Council members
President Alexander Stubb also to propose expanding council by 5 members, adding 1 from Latin America, and 2 each from Africa and Asia.
Finland to propose scrapping veto power of all UN Security Council members
UN Security Council / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024

Finland’s president has said Monday that the UN Security Council has failed in its main task to preserve peace, adding that his country will make three proposals, including scrapping the veto powers of UN Security Council members.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future at the UN, Al exander Stubb said that the UN is not achieving its targets on the global crisis as the world now is simultaneously witnessing four major wars, in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, and Syria.

Underlining the need for joint efforts to tackle these problems, he said that the Security Council has failed in its main task.

"The main task of the UNSC (Security Council) is to preserve peace, and let's be honest, it has failed to do so. And you know what the UNSC, in my mind, does not reflect the world of today," he said.

Stubb decried the lack of representation on the council, as there is only one country from Asia and no representation from Latin America and Africa.

He went on to say that he would make three proposals for reform in the Security Council on Wednesday.

"The first one is to expand it by five members, one from Latin America, two from Africa, and two from Asia. My second proposal is that the veto power of all permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council should be scrapped."

RECOMMENDED

He added: "The third one is that if a member of the Security Council blatantly violates the UN Charter, its voting rights in the council should be suspended."

'Reform cannot disregard principles of equality, representativeness'

For her part, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underlined the importance of having fair and mutually agreed rules for an organization for effectiveness.

"That is why we are persuaded that any reform of the UN governance, notably of its Security Council, cannot disregard the principles of equality, democracy, and representativeness," she said.

Meloni stressed that reform makes sense "if performed for everyone and not just for some."

"We're not interested in creating new hierarchies, and we don't believe that there are Class A nations and Class B nations, there are simply nations with their own histories, specificities, and citizens who have the same rights," she said.

"In our view, all humans are born free and equal, it also means rethinking in new ways about cooperation between nations," she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five