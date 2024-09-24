Finland’s president has said Monday that the UN Security Council has failed in its main task to preserve peace, adding that his country will make three proposals, including scrapping the veto powers of UN Security Council members.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future at the UN, Al exander Stubb said that the UN is not achieving its targets on the global crisis as the world now is simultaneously witnessing four major wars, in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, and Syria.

Underlining the need for joint efforts to tackle these problems, he said that the Security Council has failed in its main task.

"The main task of the UNSC (Security Council) is to preserve peace, and let's be honest, it has failed to do so. And you know what the UNSC, in my mind, does not reflect the world of today," he said.

Stubb decried the lack of representation on the council, as there is only one country from Asia and no representation from Latin America and Africa.

He went on to say that he would make three proposals for reform in the Security Council on Wednesday.

"The first one is to expand it by five members, one from Latin America, two from Africa, and two from Asia. My second proposal is that the veto power of all permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council should be scrapped."