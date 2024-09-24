As world leaders gather for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s annual general debate under the theme ‘leaving no one behind’, experts have pointed out the blatant contradiction between this ideal and the ongoing genocide in Palestine’s Gaza.

This year’s UNGA is being held against the backdrop of Israel’s genocidal assault in Gaza, which is nearing one year, and a possible escalation of the conflict into a broader Middle East war.

Many across the world feel that the United Nations has failed to live up to its name in its abject failure to alleviate the sufferings of millions of Palestinians brutalised by Israel with impunity.

According to Hasan Basri Bulbul, an assistant professor of International Law at Bogazici University, the UNGA contributed to the emergence of the Palestinian issue by passing Resolution 181 in 1947, which proposed dividing Palestinian lands between Jews and Arabs.

“At that time, although the Jewish population and the land they owned were significantly smaller compared to the Arab and Palestinian populations, Resolution 181 disproportionately allocated far more land to the Jewish population, leaving Palestinians with a much smaller share that did not reflect their demographic or land ownership,” Bulbul tells TRT World.

"Despite the clear warning signs that this decision would lead to war, the UN General Assembly went ahead, resulting in the region descending into conflict and shaping the Palestinian issue we face today."

Huseyin Disli, an international lawyer and lecturer at Bogazici University, also feels that the UN’s theme of "Leaving no one behind" sharply contrasts with both its historical and ongoing failure to protect Palestinians and their rights.

Since the UN partition plan in 1947, “international law has consistently failed Palestinians, particularly in the face of 76 years of ongoing Nakba, 76 years of incremental genocide, 76 years of apartheid, 76 years of dispossession and denial of basic rights and freedoms, and the present-day genocide in Gaza,” Disli tells TRT World.

Disli emphasises that these issues are deeply rooted in a broader history of colonialism, indicating that the dynamics of colonial powers have not only shaped the foundations of international law but also continue to influence its application, especially within the UN framework.

"To genuinely ‘leave no one behind,’ there must be a fundamental reassessment of international law, recalibrating it away from its Western-centric and state-centric biases."

The UN now faces mounting criticism for failing to safeguard the very populations it is meant to defend, leaving many to question whether this year's meeting will yield any meaningful action or remain yet another forum of empty promises.

UNSC blocks any meaningful action

International rights groups point out that Palestine continues to endure 57 years of illegal Israeli occupation, with Gaza remaining under siege—marking one of the UN's greatest failures.

“While…the secretary-general, the high commissioner for human rights, special rapporteurs, and the General Assembly are making significant efforts to address the situation, the Security Council, the only body with the authority to impose sanctions, has been obstructing any meaningful or impactful action regarding Gaza,” according to Deniz Baran, a research assistant at the Department of International Law at Istanbul University.

It would be inaccurate to say the entire UN system is neglecting the situation in Gaza; but the issue lies with the Security Council, whose current structure prevents it from functioning effectively, Baran tells TRT World.

The UNSC has consistently failed to translate its calls for peace and the protection of Palestinian rights into tangible measures, resulting in ongoing violence and a lack of accountability for Israeli violations of human rights.