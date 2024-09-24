UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that impunity, inequality and uncertainty are creating an “unsustainable world" where a growing number of countries believe they should have a “get out of jail free” card.

“We can't go on like this,” he said on Tuesday.

Guterres is speaking as the General Assembly’s annual debate among presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other leaders begins.

World leaders have opened their annual meeting at the UN General Assembly under the shadow of increasing global divisions, Israel's war in Gaza, the Ukraine-Russia war, the Sudan civil war and now rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

He told the leaders that Lebanon is "at the brink" and warned against allowing the country to turn into "another Gaza," a day after Israeli strikes killed more than 550 people, including 50 children, there.

"Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Look no further than Lebanon," Guterres said at the opening of the annual gathering.

"We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is on the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."

UNGA kicks off

Guterres previewed his opening "State of the World" speech to presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers at Sunday's "Summit of the Future."