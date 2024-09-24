Against the backdrop of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, these phrases thrown at Hezbollah and Lebanon sound eerily familiar – accusations of using “human shields”, denial of statehood and claims of missiles hidden in civilian homes.

But then, those making the allegations are the same people.

On September 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a short video statement addressed to the Lebanese people.

“Israel's war is not with you, it's with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields,” Netanyahu said.

Barely a couple of months earlier – on July 24, to be exact – the Israeli prime minister made a very similar statement in his address to the US Congress, though that time it was aimed at Palestinians, with Hamas being the accused party.

“The IDF has dropped millions of flyers, sent millions of text messages, made hundreds of thousands of phone calls to get Palestinian civilians out of harm's way,” Netanyahu said. “Hamas does everything in its power to put Palestinian civilians in harm's way.”

The “human shields” narrative remains a recurring justification used by Israel for its atrocities, although subsequent media reports exposing Israel’s use of Palestinians as human shields led to its partial erosion.

“Human shields have become the key legal defence for the crimes Israel is carrying out against civilian populations in both regions,” Israeli academic Neve Gordon from Queen Mary University of London tells TRT World.

Gordon, co-author of the well-researched book titled ‘Human Shields: A History of People in the Line of Fire’ with Nicola Perugini, argues that there is a noticeable migration of Israel's “human shields” argument from Gaza to Lebanon, with Israel portraying all civilian infrastructure in Lebanon as shields.

The Jewish state is following the same playbook today, as it shifts the blame over 500 Lebanese civilian deaths that have resulted from Israeli airstrikes, and those yet to come, onto Hezbollah.

‘No-state’

Israeli officials have repeatedly questioned the viability of Palestinian statehood, aiming to undermine international discussions on its sovereignty.

“There is no such thing as a Palestinian people,” Israeli Minister of Settlement and National Missions Orit Strook said on February 22, 2023.

“There will never be a Palestinian state in the land of Israel,” he added. "Every cultured person in the world knows that this land is ours, for the Israeli people and only for us.”

This same approach is currently being applied to Lebanon, which is an internationally recognised sovereign state, with a government, defined borders, and political institutions.