Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressed global leaders to recognise Palestine as a state.

“I invite those states that have yet to recognise Palestine to stand on the right side of history during this critical period and promptly acknowledge the Palestinian state,” President Erdogan said in his address to the UNGA in New York on Tuesday.

The creation of a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital and ensuring its territorial integrity, must no longer be delayed, Erdogan underlined.

The Turkish leader also voiced his growing frustration with the UN's inability to take decisive steps to end conflicts, emphasising that the organisation has become increasingly ineffective.

“In recent years, the United Nations has failed to carry out its foundational mission, gradually transforming into an inefficient, cumbersome, and inactive structure,” Erdogan stated, underscoring the need for reform within the global body.

Turning his attention to the situation in Gaza, President Erdogan condemned Israel's actions.

“As a result of Israel’s attacks, Gaza has become the world’s largest graveyard for children and women,” he lamented, stressing the devastating human toll on civilians.

Erdogan also directed sharp criticism at international media outlets, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the killing of journalists by Israeli forces.

“To international media organisations, I ask: Aren’t the journalists murdered live on air and whose offices were raided by Israel your colleagues?”