At UNGA, Brazil's Lula calls for reforming UN Charter
The Brazilian president referring to Israel's war on Gaza says that the right of defence has turned into the right of revenge, which prevents an agreement to release hostages and postpones a ceasefire.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at UN General Assembly. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said the Charter of the United Nations needs a broad revision, as Latin America and Africa are excluded from the Security Council and that is unacceptable.

"The exclusion of Latin America and Africa from permanent seats on the UN Security Council is an unacceptable reflection of the colonial past," he said.

In his speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Lula also warned that Israel's war on Gaza is expanding "dangerously" to Lebanon.

"The right of defence has turned into the right of revenge, which prevents an agreement to release hostages and postpones a ceasefire," Lula said referring to Israel's war on Gaza.

The Brazilian president also said that Brazil and China have proposed a six-point plan for talks to begin between Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict.

UN reforms

Lula, who has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone about the proposal, did not give any details in a speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

He highlighted the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a Brazilian-led task force set to launch in November, as one area of possible cooperation.

The Brazilian leader repeated his country's plea for reform of the United Nations, saying the global body was not doing its job representing the world and stopping wars.

Lula noted the United Nations is "about to turn 80" and yet “the United Nations Charter has never undergone comprehensive reform”.

“When the UN was founded we were 51 countries. We are now 193 countries. Several countries, mainly on the African continent, were under colonial rule when the UN was founded and had no say over its goals and functioning." he said

He criticised the tens of billions of dollars spent every year on military arsenals and said these funds should be used to eliminate poverty and fight climate change.

"Ending hunger again is my government's most urgent commitment," said Lula, who has been elected three times to lead Brazil.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
