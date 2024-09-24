The United Nations refugee agency has expressed outrage after a staff member and a contractor were killed in Lebanon a day earlier, amid intense Israeli air strikes.

"UNHCR is outraged and deeply saddened by the killing of two beloved members of the UNHCR family in Lebanon," a statement said on Tuesday

It identified them as Dina Darwiche, whose building was "hit by an Israeli missile" on Monday, and contractor Ali Basma, who south Lebanon's Ain Baal municipality in a statement said was among those killed when a building was "targeted".

According to the statement, Dina Darwiche has been working with UNHCR for 12 years in UNHCR's Beqaa office, in Lebanon.

"The protection of civilians is a must, and we reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for urgent de-escalation and calls on all parties to protect civilians, including aid workers, in line with obligations under international humanitarian law", the statement added.