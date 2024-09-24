South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed international support for the genocide case against Israel his country filed last December at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We welcome the support that several countries have given to the case that we launched at the ICJ. The ICJ’s orders make it clear that there is a plausible case of genocide against the people of Gaza," said the South African President while addressing UNGA on Tuesday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Ramaphosa said, “We will not sit silent and watch as apartheid is perpetrated against others," evoking South Africa’s decades-long fight against apartheid, which finally ended with success in the 1990s.

"The only lasting solution is the establishment of the Palestinian state, a state that will exist side by side with Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

In his remarks, Ramaphosa also called for sweeping reforms to the UN Security Council, criticising its current structure as outdated and exclusive.

"It cannot remain an exclusive club of five nations," he said, urging the inclusion of Africa and other regions in the council’s decision-making process​.

Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Israel's war in Gaza was a "genocide" as he addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous and extensive aggression," he said, calling the conflict "a crime of genocide."

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that Qatar would continue with its mediation efforts in Gaza despite all odds.

"Gaza mediation ‘is our strategic choice, we will continue efforts despite doubts, and accusations until a permanent ceasefire is achieved," said Al Thani.

Al Thani said that there is no partner for peace under the current Israeli government.

He also said that the end of the occupation in Palestinian territories and the right to self-determination is neither a favour nor a gift.