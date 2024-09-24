WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's President Dissanayake dissolves parliament, calls snap poll
A government notification says that the parliament is dissolved effective midnight on Tuesday, and that parliamentary elections were set for November 14.
Sri Lanka's President Dissanayake dissolves parliament, calls snap poll
Dissanayake ordered the new assembly to hold its first session on November 21, as he dissolved the 225-member parliament in which his People's Liberation Front (JVP) had just three seats, according to a notification in the official government gazette / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024

Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has dissolved Parliament and called for parliamentary elections in less than three weeks in an effort to consolidate power after his weekend election victory.

A government notification said that Parliament was dissolved effective midnight on Tuesday and that parliamentary elections were set for November 14.

The move was expected, as Dissanayake had vowed to do so during his election campaign.

Dissanayake’s party holds only three seats in the 225-member Parliament and the early election could help him take control of the chamber while his approval ratings remain intact following his win in Saturday's polling.

The dissolution came hours after Dissanayake swore in a female lawmaker in his coalition as his prime minister, making her the country’s first woman to head the government in 24 years.

Harini Amarasuriya, 54, a university lecturer and activist, comes from a similar background as Dissanayake and both are members of the Marxist-leaning National People’s Power coalition, which remains in the opposition in Parliament.

RECOMMENDED

His victory in Saturday’s election over ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa came as Sri Lankans rejected the old political guard whom they blamed for pushing the country into an unprecedented economic crisis.

The last woman to serve as prime minister, the second most powerful position after the president, was Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

She was also the world’s first female head of government when she took up the post in 1960 and served three terms until 2000.

RelatedDissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five