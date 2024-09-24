There was an iPad. There was the smell of breakfast cooking. There was a family. Then there was nothing.

In soft spoken words interrupted by a slight stutter and frequent pauses, Alma Ghanem Jaroor shared with TRT World the details of the day she became an orphan.

Seated outside the tent she now calls home in Gaza's Al-Mawasi camp, the 12-year-old vividly recalled watching her iPad on the sofa of her uncle's home. She and her family had moved there after their own home in the Al-Remal neighbourhood in Gaza City was damaged by Israeli bombing.

"I was watching my iPad while my mother prepared breakfast. I noticed it was 6am on the screen when the first missile hit. Our five-storey building shook, and there was smoke," Alma said.

She paused.

Her eyes drift away, and for a few seconds, she's quiet, like she's gone back to that life-defining moment.

There was too much rubble on top of me, I couldn't move, I kept calling out for help. And there were voices of others who identified me from my voice - perhaps my cousins or my sister. They would say 'Alma, is that you? Are you alive?' But then they all went silent.

Returning to her story, she fleetingly shared the details of the blast and the building crumbling, then explained how on December 2, she spent hours beneath the rubble, hearing the moans and prayers of some of the 40 relatives and family members she had lost that day.

"It was 9:30 (am) when I gained consciousness. I read the time on the iPad. There was too much rubble on top of me, I couldn't move my legs or my arm. Just that one arm I could move. I kept calling out for help. And there were voices. I heard a lady pray. She wasn't a young one. There were others who identified me from my voice - perhaps my cousins or my sister. They would say 'Alma, is that you? Are you alive?' But then they all went silent."

Ten months later, Alma is in the care of her aunt, who looks after her along with her own six children and husband in a camp dedicated to orphans.

The child is one of at least 1,151 children who have lost both their parents amid Israel's relentless shelling of Gaza which began almost a year ago, according to the latest tally issued by Gaza's health ministry on June 30.

Children were becoming orphaned at such an unprecedented rate during the very early stages of the war that doctors and relief workers created an acronym to describe the phenomena: WCNSF, or "wounded child, no surviving family."

In total, more than 17,000 children have lost one or both parents in the war, a number constantly on the rise as the violence drags on.

Endless stories of loss

In one of four Al-Baraka camps in Al-Mawasi, Alma and 39 other orphans have found a safe place to stay along with their only surviving relatives. Here, the stories of grief are endless, with children innocently sharing memories of what life was like before a missile or a rocket stripped them of their own families.

Despite recurring Israeli aggression over the years, there are no orphanages in Gaza. The understanding in society was that orphaned children were to be looked after by relatives, and brought up in the homes of uncles and grandparents who assumed the responsibilities of the deceased parents.

But amidst the war that has ripped families apart and in which the population is struggling to make it through each day, the new wave of orphans lacks this support.

Beside another tent, four-year-old Mohammed Motassem Al-Da'lsa watches other kids play from afar. Every now and then, a ball lands near him, or another child urges him to play with one of the worn-out toys scattered around.