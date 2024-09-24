Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged unity against Israeli massacres against Palestinians during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

"The genocide committed by Israel in Palestinian territories is a new source of shame for humanity," Erdogan told Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan stressed that "the international community must act with one voice to stop Israeli massacres."

"Türkiye closely follows the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice and would take part in it," he said.

President Erdogan also mentioned the worsening conditions in Gaza as winter approaches, noting the rise in diseases and stressing the need for greater efforts to increase humanitarian and medical aid to the region.