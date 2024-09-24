Some of Donald Trump's key advisers have met foreign officials on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly where US allies are seeking to grasp what a Trump win in the Nov. 5 election would mean for US foreign policy.

Trump's foreign policy advisers have said they are careful not to promote specific policies in private chats, nor enter into any talks that could be seen as undercutting the administration of US President Joe Biden.

A firm founded by Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's national security adviser, hosted a reception for high-ranking foreign diplomats on Monday night in Midtown Manhattan, according to a person who knew the event.

Mike Pompeo, who served as CIA director and secretary of state under Trump, was expected to host a separate reception, according to two people who were familiar with the event and requested anonymity to discuss a private gathering. Among those expected to attend will be former Trump administration ambassadors, one person said.

The campaign, in response to a request for comment, did not address the meetings between foreign officials and Trump's advisers. A representative for Pompeo did not respond to a request for comment.

Opinion polls show Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, in a tight race with Trump in the battleground states likely to determine the winner, although a new Reuters/Ipsos survey shows Harris opening up a 7 percentage point lead nationwide.

One former Trump national security adviser, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations, said he was fielding up to six meeting requests a day from foreign officials, many of them from central and eastern Europe.