Wednesday, September 25, 2024

1824 GMT — Hezbollah said that it had intercepted two Israeli fighter jets in southern Lebanon and targeted military sites in northern Israel.

In a series of statements, the group said that its fighters had launched strikes on the Hatzor settlement and the Dado base with dozens of rockets.

Hezbollah also reported that its air defence units engaged and successfully forced two "enemy” Israeli aircraft to leave Lebanese airspace "using appropriate weapons" near the towns of Houla and Meiss El Jabal.

Additionally, the group said that its fighters targeted the Kiryat Motzkin settlement with barrages of rockets and carried a second round of strikes with Fadi 1 rockets.

Hezbollah also said it hit an explosives factory in the Zichron area with a volley of Fadi 3 rockets and targeted the Sa'ar settlement with additional rocket fire.

More updates 👇

1854 GMT — Hamas demands legal action against Blinken

Hamas demanded international judicial institutions take legal action against US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following revelations from an American website on his concealment of Israel's starvation tactics against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance group referenced In a statement a report from ProPublica, which claimed that Blinken, in collusion with US President Joe Biden, intentionally hid the truth about Israel's starvation of Palestinians and obstruction of aid to Gaza before Congress to avoid affecting arms supplies to Israel.

"This criminal behaviour by Blinken necessitates investigation by honourable members of the US Congress and American judicial bodies," said the group.

Hamas said Blinken's actions have led to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, “either through direct violence with American weapons or through complicity in Israel's starvation policies, violating basic principles of international humanitarian law.”

1850 GMT — France to send foreign minister to Lebanon in bid to stop war: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was dispatching his foreign minister to Lebanon this week as part of efforts to prevent a full-fledged war, calling on Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah to immediately stop hostilities.

"There cannot be, must not be war in Lebanon," he said in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

France has historical ties with Lebanon and prior to the recent flare-up had worked for months on proposals to defuse tensions between the two sides. It has been working with the United States at the United Nations on an initiative to stop the fighting and open the door to more diplomacy, diplomats said.

"We are firmly calling on Israel to stop the escalation in Lebanon and Hezbollah to stop firing towards Israel," Macron said.

1849 GMT — US in 'active discussions' for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: US official

The United States is working actively to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a US official said.

"We are in active discussions with Israelis as well as other countries to try to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

1751 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan tells Lebanese PM urgent international solution needed to stop Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati that the international community must urgently implement a solution to stop Israel's aggression, the Turkish presidency said, adding he had also voiced support for Lebanon.

"President Erdogan said Israel was disregarding fundamental human rights, committing a genocide in front of the world, noting that stopping this and the humanitarian crisis that emerged as a result of the attacks was a humanitarian duty," his office said in a post on X.

The two met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Related President Erdogan condemns Israeli aggression in meeting with Lebanese PM

1749 GMT — Netanyahu ready for temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah: Israeli media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorised Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer to inform the United States administration that Israel is willing to negotiate a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the newspaper Israel Hayom, the US and France are promoting an initiative to halt the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

A political source, not named in the report, said that Israel has shown readiness to negotiate, despite believing the chances of success for the US-French initiative are slim.

The report indicated that Netanyahu tasked Dermer with notifying US officials of Israel's willingness to discuss a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.

There has been no comment from either Israel or Hezbollah regarding the report.

1744 GMT — Hostilities in the Middle East need to stop: Belgium

Belgium's prime minister has voiced concern over the escalating violence along the Israeli-Lebanese frontier, calling for a stop to the violence.

In an address to the UN General Assembly in New York, Alexander De Croo said that in the Middle East, decades of dehumanizing the enemy have led to a vicious cycle of violence, resulting in the killing of over 41,495 Palestinians in less than a year.

"Across the globe, human dignity and the rule of law are receding, and in many cases they are absent," he said. De Croo said that as respect for human life and the promise of the rule of law "fades," armed conflict looms large, adding that history might not repeat itself, but "it surely rhymes in the Middle East."

1632 GMT — Lebanon cannot become second Gaza: EU's Borrell

An effective, rules-based order is a must for global peace and prosperity, the European Union foreign policy chief declared on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

At a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on UN reform, Josep Borrell asked how countries can say they are committed to the UN Charter when in the Middle East, numerous UN resolutions remain long unfulfilled.

Noting that Israel has failed to comply with UN resolutions and international court rulings, he said the UN and states’ commitment to it can be credible only when the UN Charter’s principles are respected and enforced when needed.

"In the Middle East in particular, it is indispensable to reach a ceasefire to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and stop the escalation of violence in the region," he said.

"As my Australian colleague (foreign minister) said, Lebanon cannot become a second Gaza. And Gaza cannot become a second West Bank. And a second West Bank cannot become a third Gaza," he added.

1549 GMT — Israeli army preparing for ground invasion in Lebanon

The Israeli army said that it is preparing for a ground invasion in Lebanon as air strikes continue to pound the country.

"We are not stopping, the fighter jets have been striking all day (in Lebanon), and we are preparing for the manoeuvre," Israeli Chief of Staff Gen. Herzi Halevi said during an exercise in the north, according to a military statement.

Read more here

1544 GMT — Biden: There needs to be a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine

United States President Joe Biden stated that there must be a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

1520 GMT — Israel's attacks on Lebanon 'unacceptable': Turkish foreign minister

Israel's attacks on Lebanon are "unacceptable," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Lebanese counterpart, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Abdallah Bou Habib met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, where the Lebanese minister provided information about the recent situation.

Bou Habib thanked Türkiye for medical aid sent to Lebanon, said sources.

Fidan said Israel "wants to drag the region into chaos."

Fidan, who indicated that Türkiye stands by Lebanon, said the international community must act in unity, added sources.

1446 GMT — Irish premier ‘condemns’ bombing of civilian areas in Lebanon

Irish premier "condemns" bombing of civilian areas in Lebanon, and the firing of rockets towards Israel, warning that opening the second front in Lebanon would be a "disaster".

1410 GMT — Some 90,000 displaced in Lebanon since Monday: UN

The United Nations said that some 90,000 people had been displaced in Lebanon this week, as Israel pounds what it says are Hezbollah targets across the country and the Lebanese group attacks Israel.

Since Monday, the United Nations' International Organization for Migration has recorded "90,530 newly displaced persons", a statement said.

Among them, "many of the more than 111,000 people displaced since October... are likely to have been secondarily displaced", a statement from the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs added, referring to the start of the cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

1404 GMT —New Israeli air strikes on Lebanon leave 51 killed, 223 wounded

At least 51 people have been killed and 223 wounded in the fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said during a press conference.

1356 GMT — US, partners working 'tirelessly' to avoid full-blown war in Lebanon

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the risk of escalation in the Middle East was "acute" and that both Washington and its allies were working "tirelessly" to avoid a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"We meet at a time of high tension," Blinken said at the start of a meeting with senior officials and ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in New York. "Risk of escalation in the region is acute..The best answer is diplomacy, and our coordinated efforts are vital to preventing further escalation," he added.

1257 GMT — Two Israelis injured in rocket attack from Lebanon

Two Israelis have been injured in a rocket attack from Lebanon amid an escalation in cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

One of the injured was in serious condition after a rocket hit Sa’ar settlement in Western Galilee in northern Israel, the Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom said.

1243 GMT — Israel calls up reserve brigades as tensions with Lebanon rise

The Israeli military has said it was calling up two reserve brigades to the north, where its forces are involved in cross-border clashes with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

"The IDF (military) is calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena," the military said in a statement, adding that this would "enable the continuation of combat" against Hezbollah.

1231 GMT — Israel sends scores of bodies to Gaza; Palestinians demand details before burying them

Israel returned the bodies of 88 Palestinians killed in its invasion in Gaza, which the territory's health ministry refused to bury before Israel discloses details about who they are and where it killed them.

The bodies were brought into Gaza in a container loaded on a truck through an Israeli-controlled crossing, but, according to Palestinian officials, there was no information provided about the names or ages of the victims or the locations where they died.

Health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis refused to receive them and bury them, urging the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC to seek details from Israel.

"The health ministry halted the procedures to receive the container (carrying the bodies) until the completion of the full data and information about those bodies so their relatives can identify them," the ministry said in a statement.

1216 GMT — Kremlin urges Russian citizens to leave Lebanon

The Kremlin urged Russians in Lebanon to leave the country for security reasons.

The Russian embassy and other diplomatic missions in Lebanon are working to inform some 3,000 Russian citizens staying in Lebanon about the existing warnings and recommendations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

"All measures are now being taken to recommend our citizens to leave the territory of Lebanon as soon as possible, using the available opportunities of commercial transportation. This is necessary to ensure the safety of these citizens," he said.

1155 GMT — US deeply concerned by Hezbollah attack on Israel: White House

The United States is deeply concerned by reports of a Hezbollah rocket attack aimed at Israel's intelligence service, but still believes a diplomatic solution can de-escalate tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Deeply concerning," Kirby said in a CNN interview. "Evidence again ... that Israel is facing a legitimate threat from a terrorist group backed by Iran."

The United States continues to support Israel's right to defend itself, he said. "No nation should have to live with these threats right across their border, right next door." he added.

1149 GMT — Israel's attacks in Lebanon 'unimaginable': Turkish parliament speaker

Israel's actions against civilians in Lebanon are "unimaginable" and are pushing the situation to a "tipping point," Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus told Russian lawmakers.

In a four-day official visit to Moscow, Kurtulmus delivered a wide-ranging speech, touching on regional conflicts, bilateral relations, and global governance reform, to the Federation Council, Russia's upper legislative chamber.

Kurtulmus warned that Israeli actions further worsen its record of crimes in the region.

"We are obliged to oppose the bloodshed of innocent people in Gaza and to stop Israel's aggressive government and approaches," he said.

Kurtulmus said that a fully sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital would "definitely" be established and that the Israeli occupation would end after the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "gang" are held accountable for their crimes.