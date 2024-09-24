United Nations, New York — The United Nations' peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, where Israel continues its bombardment, have not relocated to new positions and the world body is assessing the situation before sending more peacekeepers to the region, a top UN official told TRT World.

"I think right now, really, the priority is to achieve that very much needed de-escalation in Lebanon," Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the under-secretary-general for peace operations at the United Nations, told TRT World on Tuesday on the sidelines of UNGA.

"Once hopefully that is achieved, we will see," he said, while urging both sides to de-escalate the ongoing fighting.

Lacroix, who has over 25 years of experience in diplomacy and politics, said the UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are currently staying in their area of mission and have not relocated.

"They're not repositioning. They're staying in the area of operation," Lacroix said.

The UN Under-Secretary-general for peace operations said while the peacekeepers are protecting themselves, they are trying to implement their role as peacekeepers at the same time.