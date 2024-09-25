Hezbollah has announced the death of a commander, hours after the Israeli army claimed responsibility for killing him in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, which Lebanese authorities reported had killed six people

In a statement, the group announced on Wednesday the death of "commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi", who was "martyred on the road to Jerusalem."

The death of Kobeissi, the commander of the missile and rocket network of the Hezbollah, was also notified by the Israeli army.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement that the "Israeli enemy raid on Ghobeiri in Beirut's southern suburbs killed six people and injured 15".

The Israeli military said Kobeissi commanded several rocket units, including a precision-guided missile unit, and was hit along with other commanders of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets force.