Türkiye is ready to take all kinds of facilitating steps, including mediation, for a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a closed-door meeting at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations, the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, peace efforts, and regional and global issues.

Stating that Türkiye has believed from the beginning that the Russia-Ukraine war can be ended through dialogue while preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Ankara is continuing its efforts to achieve this goal, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Ready for mediation