United Nations, New York — Talks between Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh government and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York were purely bilateral in nature and the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India during August 2024 revolution, did not figure in their conversation, a Bangladeshi official has told TRT World.

"I do not think so, no," Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Yunus, told TRT World on the sidelines of UNGA, when asked if Hasina, who has reportedly blamed that US for her ouster, was discussed by the two leaders.

Last month, the US said it had no role in ousting the former ironfisted prime minister, who quit her position and fled the South Asian nation for India, calling allegations of Washington's interference "simply false."

Alam told TRT World that during the meeting between Yunus and Biden, the latter offered his "full support to Bangladesh."

The 84-year-old economist was appointed as the country's "chief advisor" in August following the bloody, student-led movement that ousted Hasina.

Yunus has demanded New Delhi to extradite Hasina.

Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for founding Grameen Bank and his revolutionary concepts of microcredit and microfinance, has received several awards in the United States, including the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010.

"Professor is a well-known person here," Alam said, adding he has won many awards in the US and he has friends across both American parties.