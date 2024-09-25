The fight to save a Muslim man convicted of murder in the state of Missouri, even though prosecutors said he may be innocent, has ended with the execution of Imam Marcellus Khalifah Williams, according to media outlets.

Williams, 55, was administered a lethal injection at Bonne Terre prison and was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. local time (2310 GMT) on Tuesday.

He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2001 for the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle, a former newspaper reporter who was found stabbed to death in her St. Louis home.

Prosecutors said new DNA evidence revealed that Williams's DNA was not found on the murder weapon. But the state Supreme Court said in its ruling that the DNA came from mishandling of the knife without gloves by an assistant prosecutor and an investigator.

Denying a stay

"This evidence neither shows the existence of an alternate perpetrator nor excludes Williams as the murderer," the state's high court wrote on Monday, denying a stay of execution for Williams.

That message echoed from Missouri Governor Mike Parson after Tuesday's lethal injection was carried out.