Activists protest US support for Israel amid growing Middle East war risks
The US has seen months of protests over Israel’s war in Gaza that has killed over 41,000, according to local health officials, caused a hunger crisis, displaced the entire 2.3 million population of the enclave.
Dozens of protesters gathered in Herald Square in New York City and carried banners that read “Hands off Lebanon now” and “no US-Israeli war on Lebanon.” / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
September 25, 2024

Protesters in some US cities demonstrated against American military support for Israel as risks have risen of a full-fledged conflict in the Middle East, with anti-war activists demanding an arms embargo against the US ally.

Dozens of protesters gathered in Herald Square in New York City on Tuesday evening and carried banners that read "Hands off Lebanon now" and "no US-Israeli war on Lebanon," according to the ANSWER coalition group, which stands for "Act Now to Stop War and End Racism ."

Protesters chanted "Hands off the Middle East," "Free Palestine" and "Biden, Harris, Trump and Bibi; none are welcome in our city," referring to US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A smaller protest with similar slogans and banners was also seen near the White House in Washington on a rainy Tuesday evening.

"Israel's attacks in Lebanon and the ongoing siege and genocide in Gaza are made possible by the huge amount of bombs, missiles and warplanes provided by the US government," the ANSWER coalition group said in a statement.

It said protests were also being organised on Tuesday in other cities like San Francisco, Seattle, San Antonio and Phoenix, among others.

The United States has maintained support for Israel during this war despite domestic and international criticism.

The US has seen months of protests over Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, caused a hunger crisis, displaced the entire 2.3 million population of the enclave.

Israel's military assault on Gaza followed a deadly attack by the Palestinian resistance group on October 7 that killed around 1,200 Israelis and in which about 250 were taken as hostages, according to Tel Aviv.

Israel's offensive in Lebanon since Monday morning has killed over 560 people, including 50 children, and wounded 1,800. Israel says it has struck targets of Lebanese Hezbollah fighters while the group has also said it fired rockets at Israeli military posts.

The situation has raised concerns of a widened regional war that could destabilise the Middle East.

Leaders of different United Nations member states met this week in the United States with the situation in the Middle East being top of the agenda.

SOURCE:Reuters
