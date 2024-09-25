Voting is underway in India-administered Kashmir for the second phase of crucial assembly elections held for the first time since 2014.

A total of 219 candidates were in the fray for the 24 constituencies in the first phase, including 16 in southern Kashmir districts that until recently were the hub of a resurgent anti-India armed insurgency.

Nearly 9 million people are registered across the region to vote for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The seats are distributed between the two areas that make up the union territory — 47 for Kashmir and 43 for Jammu.

The first phase witnessed a high turnout of 61.1percent, according to the Election Commission of India. The final phase will be held on Oct. 1, followed by counting and results on Oct. 8.

The elections have greater significance as they are also the first since India scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s special autonomy in August 2019.

More than 2.5 million voters are eligible to cast ballots for a total of 26 assembly seats in the second phase, including eight in the capital Srinagar. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is contesting from two seats.

In a brief statement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to cast their votes and "play their important role in strengthening democracy."

Foreign diplomats visit Kashmir