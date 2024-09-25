TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye send medical aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
It's a message of solidarity with the Lebanese people, says Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad.
Türkiye send medical aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
A military cargo plane, carrying medical supplies sent from Turkiye to Lebanon lands at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 25, 2024

A Turkish aircraft has arrived in Lebanon carrying medical aid and supplies to support the Lebanese healthcare system amid ongoing Israeli bombings that have killed hundreds of people.

"The Turkish medical aid aircraft sends a message of solidarity with our (Lebanese) people in the face of Israel's brutal assault," Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army has launched waves of deadly airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 570 people and injuring over 1,800 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been firing at each other since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7.

RECOMMENDED

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.

RelatedHezbollah missile reached Tel Aviv for 'first time ever' — Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue