Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has emphasised the unifying power of food during a cultural event in New York, celebrating African cuisine and culture alongside spouses of world leaders and representatives of international organisations.

Following the event at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan took to X to express her pleasure at hosting the event, "Flavours of Africa: A Feast of Culture, Cuisine, and Friendship," which also featured the launch of her cookbook of African cuisine.

"Like in Türkiye and various cultures around the world, the table in Africa unites differences with harmony and hearts with affection," Erdogan said, noting the rich culinary heritage of the African continent.

"To present this treasure to the shared memory of humanity, we prepared the book, African Food Culture," she said.

"The book features traditional recipes, along with the human experience behind them," she said, hoping it will help preserve friendship. This will be strengthened by the opening of the "African Culture House" in Türkiye's capital, Ankara, to promote African culture.