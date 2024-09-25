America’s top diplomat has reportedly given wrong information to US lawmakers on Tel Aviv’s obstruction of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where at least 2 million Palestinians are entrapped facing Israel’s relentless bombing.

During a May hearing, Antony Blinken suggested that Israel is not “prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of US humanitarian assistance” to Palestinians.

Blinken made this statement despite the fact that the two top US agencies, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State department’s refugees bureau, had previously informed both the secretary of state and top diplomats about Israel’s deliberate blockade of aid into Palestinian territory.

USAID reported in its memo that Israel’s “arbitrary denial, restriction, and impediments of US humanitarian assistance” created conditions for “one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.”

The American law bans Washington from delivering weapons to any countries, including Israel, which has repeatedly blocked the transfer of the US-backed humanitarian aid. Yet the US continues to be the biggest arms supplier of Israel despite Tel Aviv’s blatant violation of both American and international law.

Calls for resignation

After separate memos from the two agencies, which showed Blinken’s camouflage of Israeli war crimes, were leaked to the press, some have called out his resignation due to his violation of the US law as well as humanitarian law.

“Antony Blinken lied to Congress even though he knew Israel was deliberately starving Gaza - all to keep arming the genocide. We demand that @SecBlinken resign and that @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris stop illegally arming Israel NOW!” wrote Jill Stein, an American Jew, who is the Green Party's presidential nominee in the upcoming US election, on X.

CAIR National, the largest Muslim civil rights organisation in the US, also demanded the resignation of Blinken. “The American people deserve leaders who tell the truth. It's time to hold the Biden administration accountable for it's ongoing complicity in the Israeli genocide in Gaza,” declared the organisation on X.

Interestingly, Blinken faces resignation calls from not only pro-Palestinian American groups but also Republicans, a long-time ally of Israel, who accuse the top diplomat of mismanaging US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republicans previously proposed to impeach Blinken for high crimes and misdemeanors.