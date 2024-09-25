WORLD
3 MIN READ
Forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake': Kremlin
Ukraine's Zelenskyy, visiting the US this week to bolster international support for Kiev, says that Russia can only be forced into a peace settlement and vows not to negotiate on Moscow's terms.
Forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake': Kremlin
"Russia is in favour of peace, but with the conditions that its stability is ensured and the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled," Peskov says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 25, 2024

The Kremlin has said that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Russia can only be forced into a peace settlement and vowed not to negotiate on Moscow's terms to end the conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that "such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake."

"It is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kiev regime," he added.

"Russia is in favour of peace, but with the conditions that its stability is ensured and the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled," he added, using Moscow's official language for the Ukraine campaign.

"Without the achievement of these goals, it is impossible to coerce Russia," Peskov said.

RelatedZelenskyy arrives in US to present 'victory plan' to Biden

'Insanity'

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy is in the United States this week hoping to boost international backing for Kiev.

"We know some in the world want to talk" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy told the UN on Tuesday.

Clad in his trademark military fatigues, he called such views "insanity."

"Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what's needed - forcing Russia into peace," he added.

More than two and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale military offensive, the two sides appear as far apart as ever when it comes to a possible deal to end the fighting.

Kiev launched a shock counter-offensive into Russia's western Kursk region last month, the first assault on Russian territory by a foreign army since World War II.

Moscow has demanded Kiev abandon the territory it currently controls in the east and south of Ukraine as a precondition for peace talks.

RelatedSeveral dead, over 30 injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv apartment block
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls