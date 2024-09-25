After evacuating her family from the village of Seddiqine in southern Lebanon, Feryal Mehsen returned to fetch belongings. It was then that an Israeli air strike hit close by.

Now in a shelter in Beirut, she sits scrolling through messages from friends and relatives checking if she survived the blast.

"Are you still alive? I heard that you’re dead," one man asked her in a voice recording.

Israel's bombardment of southern villages in Lebanon has driven tens of thousands of people like Mehsen, 58, from their homes.

Seddiqine residents had grown used to sporadic bombardment of the area near their village over months of cross-border fire triggered by the war in Gaza that began a year ago but were not prepared for Monday's sudden escalation.

"All the people rushed out but I don't panic easily so I helped my neighbours get out. Then I came inside again and helped my family to leave with me," Mehsen said.

She left with her daughter and grandchildren, taking them to the southern city of Tyre before returning to Seddiqine to collect their belongings. That was when the air strike hit.

"The rocket landed in front of me. I was shocked. I couldn't hear or see after that. Dust was everywhere. So I drove off quickly ," she said.

As Israeli strikes intensified across southern Lebanon, the family joined the throng of displaced people seeking refuge in Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

They ended up in the same shelter that Mehsen had used during the last major conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in July 2006.

"Now the situation is much harder," she said.