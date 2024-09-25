Pregnant women, mothers and newborn babies are dying at a shocking rate in Sudan's south Darfur region and thousands of malnourished children are on the brink of starvation, medical charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) has said.

The health crisis in South Darfur is one of the worst of its kind globally and is being driven by the conflict between military factions that broke out in April last year, MSF said in a report on Wednesday.

"The situation in South Darfur is a snapshot of what is likely unfolding at dreadful proportions across war-torn and isolated areas of Sudan," the report said.

MSF said it had recorded 46 maternal deaths in two South Darfur hospitals that the charity supports from January-August, and 48 deaths of newborns from sepsis in the same hospitals from January-June.

About one-third of children under two years old screened in South Darfur in August were acutely malnourished, more than double the World Health Organization's emergency threshold, it said.

More than 8 percent were suffering severe acute malnourishment, a common cause of death.

'Act decisively'

"Multiple health emergencies are happening simultaneously with almost no international response from the UN and others," Dr Gillian Burkhardt, an MSF sexual and reproductive health manager in South Darfur, said in a statement.