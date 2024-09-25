As Israel’s war spreads from Gaza into Lebanon, the world watches with concern as the latest conflict risks pulling the region deeper into an economic crisis. The young Muslim community around the world is besotted with anxiety and anger over the inaction of leading global powers.

From New York to London and Tokyo, Muslim students have been protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of prolonging the deadly war for his own political survival.

For Oneir Raza, a recent graduate of Cambridge University in the UK, Israeli air strikes killing more than 500 people in one day in Lebanon is heartbreaking - especially after what happened in Gaza.

“There’s a lot of anger and frustration in the community—not just because of the immediate destruction, but because it feels like we keep seeing the same cycle of violence without any real change,” she tells TRT World.

“Many of us feel like the cost of civilian life is overlooked in the global response, and it just adds to the sense of injustice. What we really need is a solution that addresses the rights of everyone involved.”

In his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pleaded with the world leaders not to turn their face away from the Israeli atrocities.

For many Muslim students, Israel’s war on its neighbour strikes a personal and emotional chord, fuelling feelings of anger, grief, and frustration.

The destruction in Gaza and now Lebanon has heightened their sense of marginalisation and solidarity with those suffering. As the violence spreads, young Muslims worldwide are increasingly vocal, demanding an end to the bloodshed and a resolution to the humanitarian crisis.

Israel has killed at least 41,467 Palestinians and wounded over 95,921 in Gaza.

‘Like bystanders’

Khadija Mahar, a college student in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi, feels that religion is a major reason behind Israel committing genocide in Palestine, bombing Lebanon and getting away with it.