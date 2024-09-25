Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed before the United Nations that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planning to attack nuclear power plants in his country, warning of catastrophic consequences.

"Recently I received yet another alarming report from our intelligence. Now Putin does seem to be planning attacks on our nuclear power plants and the infrastructure, aiming to disconnect the plants from the power grid," Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy, delivering his speech in English, claimed that Russia was using satellites to gather images and detailed information about Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.

"Any critical incident in the energy system could lead to a nuclear disaster, a day like that must never come," Zelenskyy said.

"Moscow needs to understand this, and this depends in part on your determination to put pressure on the aggressor," he said.

"These are nuclear power plants. They must be safe."