During the recent United States Senate hearing on hate crimes in America, Republican senators repeatedly asked Maya Berry, the executive director of the Arab American Institute, if she supported Hamas and Hezbollah and accused her of anti-Semitism.

Their anti-Muslim and anti-Arab prejudice was as clearly on display as it was difficult to watch. From the top levels of many Western governments to the media and everyday life, Islamophobia – together with anti-Arab prejudice – has returned to levels we have not witnessed since the years immediately following the 9/11 attacks.

The uptick in verbal and physical attacks is closely tied to the violence that's being perpetrated against Muslims in the never-ending wars of aggression against Muslim lands and nations around the world.

As a result of the colonial violence in Gaza and its echoes across the globe, Islamophobia is rampant today and has been on the rise during the past year.

The events of the last year are bookended by the murders of two young Muslim Americans, demonstrating how the Israeli violence in Palestine and other countries is connected.

In October 2023, just a week after the Hamas attack and days after Israel started its retaliation campaign, a six-year-old American Palestinian child, Wadee al Fayoumi, was brutally murdered in Illinois.

Almost a year later, a 26-year-old American-Turkish woman, Aysenur Eygi, was killed by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank while protesting there.

In between these two senseless tragedies, the Gaza genocide unfolded in full view of the world. Daily massacres in Gaza, and now in Lebanon, have become so common that many are desensitised to these brutalities.

This constant violence against Muslims in countries like Lebanon and Palestine feeds Islamophobia, sanctioning anti-Muslim violence in the West and globally. Many Western governments and politicians exacerbate the situation by using inflammatory rhetoric, as in the recent Senate hearings.

Schools under attack

On March 15, 2024, the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated, "Across the world, we have witnessed attacks on mosques, cultural centres, schools and even private property belonging to Muslims."

Schools and universities, often thought of as inclusive and diverse zones, have increasingly become safe havens for anti-Muslim rhetoric and violence. A recent report from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) about New York City schools found that almost 60 percent of all Muslim students experienced bullying in school by another student because they were Muslim.

More worryingly, 29 percent of students reported that their teachers and administrators made offensive comments against Islam and Muslims. For this reason, almost half of the Muslim students never asked for help or believed that reporting these incidents would make any difference.

In the wake of the nationwide campus demonstrations in the US against the genocide in Gaza, many universities have employed anti-terrorism tactics and violence. As a result, some have banned campus protests.

In contrast, others have used heavy military equipment and approaches to disperse the students. Free speech and academic freedom are being attacked under the pretence of anti-Semitism. The deep-seated Islamophobia in educational institutions may leave a lasting impact on generations of Muslims growing up in the US.

Enabling hate

In Europe, Germany is a prime example when it comes to Islamophobic rhetoric and actions from a government. Germany, like some other European governments, is using the Gaza war to address its immigration problem.

In a typical Islamophobic move, the German authorities have called Muslims a fifth column, bent on utilising German laws and hospitality to institute a stealth change in the country. Muslims are portrayed today in a similar way to how Jews have been pictured in the past.