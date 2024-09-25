WORLD
Ground invasion to follow air strikes in Lebanon: Israeli army
Israel has called up two reserve brigades to the northern border with Lebanon amid its ongoing attacks on the country.
Mobilisation of reserve forces signals potential preparations for ground invasion. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024

The Israeli army has said that it is preparing for a ground invasion in Lebanon as air strikes continue to pound the country.

"We are not stopping, the fighter jets have been striking all day (in Lebanon), and we are preparing for the manoeuvre," Israeli Chief of Staff Gen. Herzi Halevi said during an exercise in the north, according to a military statement on Wednesday.

He visited the 7th Brigade at the northern border, along with the commanding officer of the Northern Command, the commanding officer of the 98th Division, the commanding officer of the Ground Forces Training Center, and the commanding officer of the 7th Brigade, the statement added.

"You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day. This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah," Halevi told soldiers.

"Today, Hezbollah expanded its range of fire, and later today, they will receive a very strong response. Prepare yourselves," he said.

The army called up two reserve brigades to the northern border with Lebanon early Wednesday amid its ongoing attacks on the country.

The mobilisation of reserve forces signals potential preparations for ground invasion.

Israel has launched waves of deadly air strikes on Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 610 people and injuring over 2,000 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
