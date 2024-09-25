United Nations, New York — As they strolled by the knotted gun sculpture at the UN headquarters — symbolising a world of peace and non-violence — diplomats and leaders minced no words in expressing their collective worry that the Middle East is at the cusp of another war.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati told TRT World that Israel's war on Gaza has already entered his country. "It has already spilled over to Lebanon," Mikati said, adding efforts to reach a ceasefire are underway.

"We are worried because if this war escalates, then it does not stop at the borders of the region," Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TRT World on the sidelines of the UNGA. Szijjarto and others who had gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (or UNGA) urged both Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to step back from widening their conflict, warning the world is not ready for another an all-out war.

"And then if this escalates to a regional war, then it will be a global security threat."

Asked about the elusive truce deal to end Israel's war on besieged Gaza, he said: Well, you know, we have four points here, the hostages must be released, the escalation should be avoided, somehow it has to be made sure that the civilian people will be protected, and we have to make sure that such an attack, which has taken place on the seventh of October, will never be repeated again."

Szijjarto was referring to October 7 blitz by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel that the Palestinian group says was orchestrated to break the status quo and put the Palestine question "back on the table." Since then Israel has bombarded the length and breadth of Gaza, killing tens of thousands of people and wounding nearly 100,000 while displacing almost 90 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people. Israel and its leadership are accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice.

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar told TRT World that a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza must be reached urgently, saying it has the potential to spill over to Lebanon and beyond.

"Slovakia is supporting every activity and initiative… [toward] peace process and also ceasefire process because this war is unacceptable regarding the civilian casualties and also the violation of humanitarian international law, so every initiative meant for peacemaking and process of ceasefire will be supported by us."

Blanar added, "There is some significant awareness that this conflict can spill over [to Lebanon] because the attack of Hezbollah into Israel is a very serious new development and we have to take it into account as well."

Related UN confirms no plans to expand peacekeepers in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

France, US holding talks

Lebanese group Hezbollah has been attacking Israeli military and other sites in an action it says is in solidarity with Palestinians and has vowed to continue fighting until Tel Aviv ends its war on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

Israel often strikes Lebanon, was accused of killing dozens and wounding thousands in device blasts, and in recent air strikes killed nearly 550 Lebanese people while displacing tens of thousands.