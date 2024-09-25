WORLD
2 MIN READ
French foreign minister unveils proposal for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon
A temporary ceasefire platform has been developed to facilitate negotiations, with involvement from both French and American officials, and the plan is expected to be made public soon.
French foreign minister unveils proposal for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon
UN Security Council meeting on leadership for peace, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 25, 2024

France and the United States are working to hammer out a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel to allow time for broader negotiations, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said.

"A diplomatic solution is indeed possible. In recent days, we've worked with our American partners on a temporary ceasefire platform of 21 days to allow for negotiations," he told the 15-member UN Security Council on Wednesday.

He said the plan would be made public soon.

"We are counting on both parties to accept it without delay, in order to protect civilian populations and allow for diplomatic negotiations to begin," he said.

Barrot, who heads to Lebanon at the end of the week, said Paris had worked with the parties in defining the parameters for a diplomatic way out of the crisis under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

RelatedLive blog: Hezbollah intercepts Israeli fighter jets over southern Lebanon
RECOMMENDED

Demanding path

"It's a demanding path, but it is a possible path," he said.

Resolution 1701 - adopted following a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006 - expanded the mandate of a UN peacekeeping force, allowing it to help the Lebanese army keep parts of the south free of weapons or armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.

It has sparked friction with Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon despite the presence of the Lebanese army.

RelatedLebanon's psyche under siege after a week from hell
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control