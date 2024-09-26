United Nations, New York — Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati has told TRT World on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Israel's war on besieged Gaza has entered his country.

"It has already spilled over to Lebanon," Mikati said on Wednesday as he exited the UN headquarters in New York.

He saidthat efforts to negotiate a ceasefire are under way, stating, "We would like to have a ceasefire."

His remarks came as world leaders and top diplomats at the UNGA expressed concerns over rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon that many diplomats say could end up in a large-scale war between the Middle East countries.

Fears of an imminent war mounted further after Israel's top military commander told soldiers along the border with Lebanon to prepare for a "possible" ground invasion against Hezbollah.

On Wednesday evening, speaking at the UN Security Council, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that "hell is breaking out in Lebanon" and it is "on the brink."

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke at the UNGA, warned that Israel cannot expand its war on Gaza to Lebanon "without consequences," urging all parties to de-escalate.

"Israel cannot, without consequence, just expand its operations to Lebanon. France demands that everyone respect their obligations along the Blue Line," he said in his UNGA address.