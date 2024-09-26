"From the belly of the beast, hands off the Middle East!"

The voices of pro-Palestine activists, protesters, and onlookers echoed through the heart of Washington, DC on Tuesday. Despite a day of heavy rain, hundreds gathered outside the White House demanding that the Israeli government, backed by the Biden administration, halt its brutal incursion into Lebanon and end the genocidal war in Gaza.

Draping a large keffiyeh over her head, Serena stopped by the protest in front of the White House on her way to her next class of the day. A student in the DMV area, she also calls Palestine home.

"I lived my whole life in Palestine. I saw enough suffering…that’s why we’re here. What's happening right now in Lebanon, what has been happening in Gaza for almost a year now. It's unacceptable."

She calls out to all humans of conscience to speak out, attend protests, boycott, and more: she fears it may be "too late", and as it stands, "our voice is not being heard enough."

"This is part of the Dahiya Doctrine," Sarah S., a Palestine Youth Movement organiser, told TRT World.

"They are trying to target the civilian population…to one, give up their cause and their liberation struggle, and two, to make them turn against those who are continuing to resist it.