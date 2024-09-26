Pro-Palestinian activists in Belgium are working to remove the status of the Brussels municipality of Ixelles and city of Antwerp as “twin cities” with the Israeli town of Megiddo.​​​​​​​

Belgian citizen Malika Hamri, the pioneer of the initiative, told Anadolu that protests have been held in front of the Ixelles municipal building since June demanding the termination of the twin city relationship established in 2012 between the municipality and Megiddo.

Hamri, who is of Moroccan origin, said that since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 last year, they have been organising various support events for Palestinians.

It was during this time that the sister city agreement between Ixelles -- one of Brussels' most popular municipalities, known for its universities, cultural centres and trendy shops -- and Megiddo, the site of a prison notorious for the torture and abuse of Palestinians, caught their attention.

She said they launched a campaign on Change.org titled “Ending of the twinning between Megiddo in Israel and the municipality of Ixelles” and collected more than 1,300 signatures.

Hamri said that in the first days of their protest in front of the municipality building, the Ixelles municipality decided to suspend relations with Megiddo.

She said this was not enough for them and that they wanted a complete boycott, and therefore, they continued their protest.