WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli strikes wipe out entire Lebanese family amid calls for truce
The number family members killed has not been specified yet.
Israeli strikes wipe out entire Lebanese family amid calls for truce
Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike as seen from Tyre, Lebanon, September 25, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2024

Despite international calls for a temporary ceasefire, Israeli warplanes continued to hit Lebanon, wiping out an entire family among several others.

The official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday that the previous night witnessed the fiercest Israeli air strikes on Baalbek city and its surroundings in eastern Lebanon.

An entire family perished in a strike on their home in the town of Chaat, according to the agency, which did not specify the number of family members killed.

Israeli jets also carried out overnight air strikes on the southern Tyre district, including on the towns of Tayr Debba, Bedias, Maarakeh and Bazourieh, eyewitnesses said.

Strikes were also reported in the southern district of Nabatieh, including on the towns of Kfar Remen and Zawtar.

RelatedScores gather at White House to condemn Israel’s assault on Lebanon
RECOMMENDED

The continuation of the deadly Israeli air strikes on Lebanon come despite a late Wednesday call by the US, EU, and nine other nations urging the two sides to agree to a 21-day ceasefire to "provide space for diplomacy".

Israel has pounded several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning amid an escalation in cross-border hostilities with Hezbollah.

At least 610 people have since been killed and over 2,000 others injured, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border clashes since the start of Israel's war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,500 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the spectre of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control