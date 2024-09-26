Despite international calls for a temporary ceasefire, Israeli warplanes continued to hit Lebanon, wiping out an entire family among several others.

The official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday that the previous night witnessed the fiercest Israeli air strikes on Baalbek city and its surroundings in eastern Lebanon.

An entire family perished in a strike on their home in the town of Chaat, according to the agency, which did not specify the number of family members killed.

Israeli jets also carried out overnight air strikes on the southern Tyre district, including on the towns of Tayr Debba, Bedias, Maarakeh and Bazourieh, eyewitnesses said.

Strikes were also reported in the southern district of Nabatieh, including on the towns of Kfar Remen and Zawtar.