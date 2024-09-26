Two climate groups sprayed red paint on Wednesday on Finland's parliament building to protest the peat industry, according to media reports.

Activists from the Finnish branch of the UK-based environmental group Extinction Rebellion, or Elokapina, and the Swedish organisation Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) smeared several granite columns at the main entrance with a red substance resembling blood "to draw attention to the climate-disastrous peat mines in Sweden run by the Finnish state-owned company Neova,” the groups said in a statement.

Ten activists carried out the protest to "demand political action" in ending the practice of peat extraction.

"The peat industry is one of the environmentally harmful industries that the Finnish state open-handedly supports through subsidies. We cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to continue making unsustainable production profitable, yet this is exactly what our government is now doing, with our tax money," said in the statement.

Dozens were detained at the scene after officers responded to a call about the protest at around 8 am local time, Helsinki police said in a statement.

Several politicians immediately condemned the protest, including Prime Minister Petteri Orpo who said it was "completely incomprehensible and unacceptable vandalism,” according to the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.