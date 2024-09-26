WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strikes as Sudan army tries to recapture capital Khartoum: eyewitnesses
Heavy bombardments and clashes have been reported as army troops tried to cross bridges across the Nile connecting the three adjoining cities that make up the greater capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.
Air strikes as Sudan army tries to recapture capital Khartoum: eyewitnesses
Plumes of smoke rise during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, September 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2024

Air strikes and shelling rocked Khartoum as the army attacked paramilitary positions throughout the Sudanese capital, eyewitnesses told AFP.

The clashes began at dawn, several residents reported.

The artillery and air strikes launched by Sudan's army on Thursday are its biggest operation to regain ground there since early in its 17-month war with the RSF, witnesses and military sources said.

The push by the army, which lost control of most of the capital at the start of the conflict, came ahead of an address by its commander, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later in the day.

Witnesses reported heavy bombardments and clashes as army troops tried to cross bridges across the Nile connecting the three adjoining cities that make up the greater capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedCholera is on the rise in Sudan amid ongoing conflict between rival groups

Though the army retook some ground in Omdurman early this year, it depends mostly on artillery and air strikes and has been unable to dislodge more effective RSF ground forces embedded in other parts of the capital.

The RSF has also continued to make advances in other parts of Sudan in recent months in a conflict that has caused a vast humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 10 million people and driving parts of the country to extreme hunger or famine.

Diplomatic efforts by the United States and other powers have faltered, with the army refusing to attend talks last month in Switzerland.

RelatedThe forgotten civil war: Sudan's crisis deepens as death toll passes 20,000
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control
Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine