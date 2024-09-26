Azerbaijan received JF-17C (Block-III) multirole fighter jets at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

These state-of-the-art aircraft, capable of operating in all weather conditions, are designed for both day and night missions.

The jets were made in a multiyear collaboration between the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra and China's Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation.

The JF-17C (Block-III) jets are set to enhance Azerbaijan's Air Force arsenal and add to its aerial capabilities to defend the airspace.

At the handing-over ceremony, Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza shared the aircraft's tactical specifications, operational guidelines and performance metrics.

Renowned for its air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities, the JF-17C (Block-III) is a single-engine fighter known for its high manoeuvrability at medium and low altitudes, making it a formidable addition to Azerbaijan's military resources.

Earlier this year, non-mainstream defence publications from both Azerbaijan and Pakistan reported that the acquisition was part of a defence deal valued at $1.6 billion between the two countries, marking a new chapter in their defence cooperation.

The value of the deal or the total number of the aircraft hasn't been officially announced by either Azerbaijani or Pakistani officials.