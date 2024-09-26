A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah appears unlikely, as both sides remain significantly apart in their positions, analysts say.

On Wednesday, the United States, France and other allies issued a joint statement calling for a 21-day halt in the fighting, with President Joe Biden, his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and other leaders meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

But despite intense Israel air strikes, Hezbollah continues to link its military actions—initiated in October—to a ceasefire in Gaza.

"A ceasefire in Lebanon, from a Hezbollah perspective, is dependent on a ceasefire in Gaza. So I mean, a ceasefire on Lebanon from Hezbollah's perspective remains impossible or unacceptable," Sami Nader, a Middle Eastern affairs analyst, told TRT World.

"So what is now being debated is the implementation of 1701."

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, established to end the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, was prompted by Hezbollah's abduction of two Israeli soldiers.

The resolution aims to prevent future conflicts by keeping Hezbollah away from the Israel-Lebanon border and calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, the release of the abducted soldiers, and the deployment of 15,000 UN peacekeepers alongside the Lebanese army.

As of June 20, 2023, there are 9,516 United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops in southern Lebanon. The resolution also emphasises support for the Blue Line, the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel established after Israel's withdrawal in May 2000, which is considered temporary and a “line of withdrawal".

Nader further said that the Lebanese government is seeking international guarantees to support a ceasefire agreement that lasts about three weeks. This temporary ceasefire is intended as a step towards fully implementing UNSC Resolution 1701, which outlines the framework for lasting peace and stability in the region.