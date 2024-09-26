Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s Volunteer Ambassadors (Gonul Elcileri Projesi) initiative at a luncheon hosted by the US First Lady, Jill Biden.

Speaking at the event, held during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Erdogan emphasised the shared responsibility of ensuring that every child has a safe and loving home. She underscored Türkiye’s commitment to global child welfare.

In her remarks, first lady advocated for expanding the programme's reach beyond Türkiye, stating: "I find this step towards spreading our Volunteer Ambassadors Programme, which aims to ensure the safety and well-being of children under protection, incredibly valuable."

The Volunteer Ambassadors initiative, launched in 2012 by the First Lady, focuses on providing family care to children deprived of such support. The programme promotes foster care, highlighting it as a key mechanism in providing children with the love, security, and emotional stability necessary for their development.

Erdogan stressed that every child deserves the right to grow up in a nurturing environment, and the programme engages volunteers and foster families to collaborate with the state to fulfill this mission.

By engaging volunteers and encouraging foster families to collaborate with the state, the initiative aims to share the responsibility of raising these children, ensuring they receive the emotional and psychological support they need.

A Social Policy for the deprived